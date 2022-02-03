Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,422 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $703.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

