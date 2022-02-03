Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,679,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares worth $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.