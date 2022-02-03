Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,520,000 after purchasing an additional 251,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,478,000 after purchasing an additional 167,473 shares during the period.

TMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

TMX opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

