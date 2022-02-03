Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PCSA opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $26,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,554 shares of company stock worth $52,520 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

