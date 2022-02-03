Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Short Interest Update

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 15,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athyrium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Progenity by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP now owns 36,396,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365,281 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,597,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Progenity during the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progenity by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of Progenity stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 5,351,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,876,532. The company has a market cap of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.