ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $28,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.39.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.