PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 240,965 shares.The stock last traded at $27.86 and had previously closed at $27.71.

PRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at $3,589,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PROS by 109,410.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

