ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Down 5.7%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) were down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.77 and last traded at $52.23. Approximately 2,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 248,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,889 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,856,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

