ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $64.50

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.50, but opened at $60.42. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $59.73, with a volume of 1,021,103 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 363,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,510,000 after acquiring an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,542,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,899,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

