Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,042.42

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,042.42 ($14.01) and last traded at GBX 1,242 ($16.70), with a volume of 628428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,248 ($16.78).

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.26) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.11) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.12) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price target on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.54) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,739.55 ($23.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £34.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,284.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,389.56.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

