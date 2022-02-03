PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Eric Pauwels Sells 367 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $14,112.29.

PTCT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. 578,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,856. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.90.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after buying an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after buying an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

