Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

PIM stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

