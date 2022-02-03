Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 32.0% in January

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 118,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PXS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 142,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,451. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

