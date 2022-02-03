Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Provident Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,730,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 181,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

