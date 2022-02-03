Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Lowered by Analyst

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.18.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$58.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.54. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$65.22.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

