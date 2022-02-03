Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Increased by Analyst

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SBSI opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

