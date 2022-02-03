Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Waters stock opened at $330.17 on Thursday. Waters has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.19 and a 200-day moving average of $365.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

