Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Oil States International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.65. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,166,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 73,828 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

