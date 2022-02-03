Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Matthews International Co. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

MATW opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -71.94 and a beta of 1.11. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 119.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Matthews International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

