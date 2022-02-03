Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

