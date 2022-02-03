Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Capri has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

