Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for United Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

