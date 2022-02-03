Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lowered by B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

TECK opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

