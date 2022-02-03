Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

SCHW stock opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,158 shares of company stock worth $29,055,620. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.