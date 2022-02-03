Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $14.83 on Thursday, hitting $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,561. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

