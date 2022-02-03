Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS.
Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $14.83 on Thursday, hitting $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,561. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.09.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.