Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were down 7.6% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $185.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Qorvo traded as low as $132.21 and last traded at $132.70. Approximately 65,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,415,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.55.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.09.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

