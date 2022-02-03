QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $250.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,089,700. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

