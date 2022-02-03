QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM traded down $9.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.10. 35,977,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,493. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

