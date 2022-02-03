RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 831.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

