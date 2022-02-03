Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Trading Down 3.3%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 6,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 198,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $129,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

