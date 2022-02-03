Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

RTLR stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 108,610 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 169.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

