Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $110.62

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.62 and last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 5661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Raymond James by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Raymond James by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

