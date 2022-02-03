Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

NYSE RYN opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

