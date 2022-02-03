Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REAL. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.48.

REAL stock opened at C$6.24 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

