Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) Insider Ian MacPherson Buys 167,946 Shares

Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) insider Ian MacPherson purchased 167,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$44,841.58 ($31,802.54).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

About Red 5

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the Island of Mindanao, the Philippines; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

