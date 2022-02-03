Redcentric (LON:RCN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Redcentric stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £197.62 million and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. Redcentric has a one year low of GBX 114 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($2.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.30.

In other news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £50,169.16 ($67,449.80).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

