Redd Market Capitalization Hits $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,207.06 or 0.99929314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00079232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026205 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00460181 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

