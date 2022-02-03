Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $160.94. 1,432,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,202. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

