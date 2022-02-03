Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $160.94. 1,432,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,202. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.
Regal Rexnord Company Profile
Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
