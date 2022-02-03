Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 71.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.95.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $622.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

