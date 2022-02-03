Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

