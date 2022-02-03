Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.
Regis stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 42,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95. Regis has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.