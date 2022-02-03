Regis (NYSE:RGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

Regis stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 42,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95. Regis has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Regis by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regis by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regis by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regis by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 240,331 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

