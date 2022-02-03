Renaissance Group LLC Buys 1,974 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,700 shares of company stock worth $5,096,145 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

