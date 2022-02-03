Renaissance Group LLC Has $894,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,025,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,268,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $137.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRBT. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

