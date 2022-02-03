Renaissance Group LLC Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OAS opened at $144.58 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

