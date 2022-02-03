Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sterling Construction worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sterling Construction by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Construction by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

