Renaissance Group LLC Sells 204 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.16.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

