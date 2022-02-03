Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $153.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

