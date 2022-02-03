Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Logitech International worth $78,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $82.54 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.