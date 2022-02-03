Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Pinterest worth $111,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 4,683,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

