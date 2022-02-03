Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.76% of J. M. Smucker worth $98,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $4,919,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

